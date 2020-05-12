According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 170,508, with a total of 7,533 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Cases increased by 933 in Germany on Tuesday versus Monday’s +357. The death toll rose by 116, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) at 1.07 as of Monday.

On Sunday, the infection rate climbed again above 1.0 to about 1.1, despite fewer new cases, as the curbs on public life were loosened.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD keeps the offered tone intact around 1.0800 on the latest German stats, as the haven demand for the greenback undermines the shared currency.