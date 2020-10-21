According to the latest coronavirus statistics released by Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the European powerhouse reported 7,595 new infections on Wednesday.

The uptick in the cases is the second-highest daily count on record.

The total tally stands now stands at 380,762. The death rose by 39, bringing up the total count to 9,875. The daily death rise, however, eased when compared with Tuesday’s +47.

The number of active cases across the country is seen over 65,000 cases as of Tuesday.

Market reaction

Amid upbeat market mood and persistent US dollar weakness, EUR/USD renews monthly highs at 1.1848, up 0.21% so far. The common currency shrugs off rising coronavirus cases in the Old Continent.