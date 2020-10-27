Coronavirus update: Germany reports 11,409 new infections, death count rise by 42

Germany recorded 11,409 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as the infections continue to rise rapidly, the latest statistics released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed.

The total tally stands now stands at 449,275. On Monday, the count rose by 8,685.

The new deaths rose by 42, bringing up the total count to 10,098. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country stood around 100,600.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is holding the higher ground around 1.1825 amidst persisting coronavirus concerns. The US dollar’s retreat saves the day for the EUR bulls, at the moment.