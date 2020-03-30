Coronavirus update: Germany confirms 66 new deaths, Thailand reports 10% jump in new cases

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 57,298, with a total of 455 deaths reported as on Monday.
Cases rose by 4,751 in Germany compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 66.
Indonesia saw a spike in confirmed cases, with the number of infections in Jakarta reaching 675, more than half the country’s total. The pandemic has killed 114 people, the highest in Southeast Asia.
President Joko Widodo called for “more decisive steps” to restrict people’s movement at a cabinet meeting on Monday, saying firm actions are “needed to break the chain of distribution of coronavirus.”
Thailand’s Health Ministry said the country reported 136, a roughly 10% jump in new coronavirus infections, taking up its tally to 1,524, with five deaths. The Ministry added that no new deaths are reported.
The number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 1,071 in India, the latest data from Health ministry showed. As many as 100 patients have recovered while 29 have died from the disease, as cited by Economic Times.
According to Japan’s NHK broadcaster, Japan has infected nearly 1,900 people, with 56 deaths, as of Sunday afternoon. Those numbers exclude 712 cases and 10 deaths from a cruise ship that was moored near Tokyo last month. Meanwhile, 68 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tokyo for Sunday, a record daily increase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends losses towards 1.2300 amid broad USD comeback
With the broad US dollar rebound gaining traction in Europe, GBP/USD extends losses towards 1.2300. The dire warnings on the UK’s economic growth amid expectations of a longer lockdown also add to the weight on the spot.
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1100 as US dollar rebounds
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1100 amid the broad US dollar rebound. US President Trump's decision to extend lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak intensified risks of a deeper economic slowdown and underpinned the haven demand for the greenback.
Is a US recession inevitable? What does the history of consumer sentiment tell us?
Six million people expected to be newly unemployed in the last two weeks. Consumer sentiment parallels in the Reagan recessions of 1980 and 1981. The US economy will rebound once curbs are removed and confidence restored.
WTI: Bears dominate below 13-day-old resistance trendline
While following a short-term falling trend line resistance, WTI drops to $22.000 amid the early Monday. In doing so, the energy benchmark remains near multi-year low amid the bearish MACD. $20.00 becomes the key for sellers ahead of targeting the three-week-old descending trend line.
Gold declines in Asia as dollar catches bid
Gold is entrenched in the negative territory in Asia as the US dollar, the shiny metal's biggest nemesis, is benefitting from the renewed risk aversion in the equity markets. China's reverse repo rate cut fails to restore risk sentiment and put a bid under the shiny metal.