Coronavirus update: Germany confirms 66 new deaths, Thailand reports 10% jump in new cases

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 57,298, with a total of 455 deaths reported as on Monday.

Cases rose by 4,751 in Germany compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 66.

Indonesia saw a spike in confirmed cases, with the number of infections in Jakarta reaching 675, more than half the country’s total. The pandemic has killed 114 people, the highest in Southeast Asia.

President Joko Widodo called for “more decisive steps” to restrict people’s movement at a cabinet meeting on Monday, saying firm actions are “needed to break the chain of distribution of coronavirus.”

Thailand’s Health Ministry said the country reported 136, a roughly 10% jump in new coronavirus infections, taking up its tally to 1,524, with five deaths. The Ministry added that no new deaths are reported.

The number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 1,071 in India, the latest data from Health ministry showed. As many as 100 patients have recovered while 29 have died from the disease, as cited by Economic Times.

According to Japan’s NHK broadcaster, Japan has infected nearly 1,900 people, with 56 deaths, as of Sunday afternoon. Those numbers exclude 712 cases and 10 deaths from a cruise ship that was moored near Tokyo last month. Meanwhile, 68 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tokyo for Sunday, a record daily increase.