Coronavirus update Germany: Confirmed cases rise by 2,034 to 232,082

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Germany rose by 2,034 to 232,082, the report published by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed on Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday, Germany reported 1,510 and 1,707 new cases, respectively.

Further details of the publication revealed that coronavirus-related fatalities increased by 7 to 9,267, as reported by Reuters.

Market implications

If coronavirus cases continue to rise in Germany, we could see the European markets turn risk-averse at the start of the week. The EUR/USD pair fell sharply on Friday and closed the week below 1.1800 in the negative territory to snap an eight-week winning streak. The shared currency could continue to weaken against the greenback if flight-to-safety starts to dominate the markets.