Coronavirus update France: 5,429 new confirmed coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

France's health ministry reported on Wednesday that they confirmed 5,429 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, as reported by Reuters.
Regarding the death toll and hospitalizations, the ministry noted that the updated figures are not yet available due to a technical glitch. On Tuesday, coronavirus-related fatalities stood at 30,544 in France.
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was posting small daily losses at 1.1824.
