Coronavirus update: 140,904 confirmed cases in US, 11,591 fatalities in Italy

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States rose to 140,904 from 122,653, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Monday. The death toll in the country increased to 2,405.

In Italy, new cases increased by 4,050, the lowest reading since March 17th, to bring the total to 101,739. Fatalities in the country rose by 812 to 11,591.

Elsewhere, confirmed infections in Canada climbed to 6,671 from 6,258, Turkey reported that the coronavirus-related deaths increased to 168 and the total number of cases stood at 10,827 with 1,610 new infections. Moreover, the latest data from the UK revealed that there are 22,141 positive cases with 1,408 fatalities as of Monday morning.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes extended the daily rally despite these developments. As of writing the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.15% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 2.5% and 3.5%.