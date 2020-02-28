Coronavirus: Two UK patients, believed to be from London, tested positive – Telegraph

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

The Daily Telegraph, a large British media outlet, has reported that two patients believed to be from London have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The news follows a first confirmed case in Wales and the total number of infections in the UK has reached 19. 

If fears spread to London, one of the world's financial capitals, markets could extend their slump. GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, as falling US yields are putting pressure on the US dollar. The Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates in March.

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, said that growth forecasts will likely be downgraded. 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.10 as coronavirus crashes markets

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.10 as coronavirus crashes markets

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, hitting three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, close to the 2020 lows as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.

GBP/USD News

Crypto summer will be back in the next spring

Crypto summer will be back in the next spring

The attention of the financial world is right now on the equity segment. The force with which prices are moving down is extraordinary, with terrifying technical details such as a close below 3000 points on the S&P 500… 100 points down!

Read more

WTI erodes over 4% amid coronavirus rout, $44.35 closer

WTI erodes over 4% amid coronavirus rout, $44.35 closer

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains deep in the red zone so far this Friday, having hit the weakest level in 13 months at $44.97 in the last hour.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures