Coronavirus: Two UK patients, believed to be from London, tested positive – Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, a large British media outlet, has reported that two patients believed to be from London have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news follows a first confirmed case in Wales and the total number of infections in the UK has reached 19.

If fears spread to London, one of the world's financial capitals, markets could extend their slump. GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, as falling US yields are putting pressure on the US dollar. The Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates in March.

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, said that growth forecasts will likely be downgraded.