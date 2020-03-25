Coronavirus: New York State reports a higher than expected rise in infections, hospitalizations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is addressing the public. He says there are 140,000 incoming cases versus 53,000 beds and the idea is to flatten the curve while increasing the number of beds, especially those in intensive care.

Cuomo adds that hospitalizations are doubling every 4.7 days on Tuesday against at a faster pace earlier. The apex is set to be reached in approximately 21 days.

The total number of cases has risen by 5,146, to 30,811. The total number of ICU beds stands at 3,000 when 40,000 may be needed.

Earlier in the day, Spain reported its grimmest day yet, with 738 new deaths reaching a total of 3,434, surpassing Wuhan in China, where Covid-19 originated from. Italy is set to publish new figures shortly.

Stocks are mixed on Wednesday after staging a massive recovery on Tuesday. The US Senate agreed on a stimulus bill worth some $2 trillion.