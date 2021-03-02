Copper to drop back towards the 8500.00 area – Commerzbank

Copper (LME) topped out at 9617.00 in February and is expected to tumble back towards the 8500.00 region, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
Key quotes
“A gradual slide back towards the 8500.00 region is to ensue over the coming weeks, provided that 9617.00 isn’t overcome. Further potential support comes in between the December and January high, 55-day moving average and the six month support line at 8238.00/8028.00. This we would expect to hold.”
“While the contract stays above the 7705.00/7673.00 late December and January lows we will stick to our longer-term bullish stance.”
“Only a currently unexpected rise above the 9617.00 recent high would engage the February and August 2011 highs at 9905.00/10190.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
