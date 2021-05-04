Copper to come close to the 10190.00 February 2011 high – Commerzbank

Copper (LME) has reached the 10000.00 mark around which it is to short-term consolidate. Further up lies the 10190.00 February 2011 high, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, briefs.

Copper to consolidate around 10000.00 in the short-term

“Copper has reached the psychological 10000 mark around which it is expected to further consolidate this week.”

“If the recent ascent were to continue unabated, the February 2011 peak at 10190.00 would be next in line.”

“Minor support below the 9617.00 February high comes in around the 9483.00 April 20 high and also at the 9199.50 mid-March high.”

“We will retain our medium-term bullish forecast while the contract remains above the 8570.00 March low.”

“Below 8570.00 support comes in at the January high at 8238.00. Further down sits the December high at 8028.00.”