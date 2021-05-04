Copper to come close to the 10190.00 February 2011 high – Commerzbank

Copper (LME) has reached the 10000.00 mark around which it is to short-term consolidate. Further up lies the 10190.00 February 2011 high, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, briefs.
Copper to consolidate around 10000.00 in the short-term
“Copper has reached the psychological 10000 mark around which it is expected to further consolidate this week.”
“If the recent ascent were to continue unabated, the February 2011 peak at 10190.00 would be next in line.”
“Minor support below the 9617.00 February high comes in around the 9483.00 April 20 high and also at the 9199.50 mid-March high.”
“We will retain our medium-term bullish forecast while the contract remains above the 8570.00 March low.”
“Below 8570.00 support comes in at the January high at 8238.00. Further down sits the December high at 8028.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
