Copper resumes its climb toward all-time highs at 10747.50 – Commerzbank

Copper (LME) has resumed its ascent from the May low at 9795.00. According to Axel Rudolph, the base metal now targets the all-time high at 10747.50.
Bullish forecast while copper stays above the 8570.00
“Copper probably ended its recent minor degree Elliott wave a-b-c correction at its 9795.00 May low and last week resumed its ascent towards its all-time high at 10747.50, made marginally below the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the October-to-January advance and projected higher from the January low at 10890.80. These levels will remain in focus while support at 9795.00 underpins.”
“Minor support below the 9795.00 level is seen at the 9617.00 February high. Below the latter sits the 9483.00 April 20 high and also the 9199.50 mid-March high.”
“We will retain our long-term bullish forecast while the contract stays above the 8570.00 March low. Below 8570.00 support comes in at the January high at 8238.00.”
“Resistance is seen at the 10525.00 May 18 high and also at 10747.50. Were it to be exceeded the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2016-to-2018 rise, projected higher from the 2020 low at 12303.50, would be next in line.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.22 after upbeat EZ data
EUR-USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD retreats from five-month highs towards $1910
Gold price is retreating from five-month highs of $1917, looking to test the $1910 round number. The latest leg down comes amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board, as the rally in the Treasury yields recover ground.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.