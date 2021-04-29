- Copper price rally remains unabated on dovish Fed, economic optimism.
- Comex copper tracks the futures on LME higher, as LME prices test $10K.
- Stockpiles have been declining and mine disruptions in Chile extend.
The price of copper (futures on Comex) is extending its vertical rise for the fifth straight day on Thursday, refreshing the highest levels since 2011 at $4.5462.
Among various supportive fundamental factors, the biggest catalysts remain the US and Chinese economic growth narratives, especially in light of the covid vaccine success so far.
Further, the Fed’s dovish take on the monetary policy on Wednesday, implies that the central bank stimulus will continue in the coming months, which boosts hopes for faster recovery while improving the demand prospects for the economic bell-weather.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure spending package also adds to the bullish sentiment around the copper.
Potential growth in demand for the non-ferrous metal is likely to exacerbate the supply-side issue amid ongoing mining disruptions in Chile and falling stockpiles in LME and Comex warehouses. Chile is the world’s leading copper-producing country.
Going forward, a test of the all-time highs reached in 2011 at $4.6495 looks inevitable as the futures on LME threaten the $10,000 mark. The price of copper is up more than 25% so far this year.
Price of copper: Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops touched earlier this Thursday. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and prompted fresh selling. The risk-on mood further contributed to the intraday fall ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.