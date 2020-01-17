Copper Futures: extra upside needs more conviction

Open interest in Copper futures markets rose by around 4.4K contracts on Thursday, keeping the uptrend alive for the fifth session in a row according to advanced figures from CME Group. In the same direction, volume reversed the previous drop and rose by around 36K contracts.

Copper: temporary top in place?

Further gains in Copper might be tricky in the near-term following Thursday’s negative price action in combination with higher open interest and volume. That said, Thursday’s new YTD peaks beyond the 2.88 mark could be considered as an interim top.