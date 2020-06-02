Copper: February lows at 5525.00/5533.00 to cap further gains – Commerzbank

LME Copper’s advance is ongoing with the September 2019 low at 5518.00 and the February lows at 5525.00/5533.00 remaining in sight, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, informs.
Key quotes
“LME Copper is getting ever closer to strong resistance seen at 5518.00/5533.00. There the price of copper is likely to at least temporarily stall.”
“Only a currently still unexpected rally and daily chart close above the next higher 5589.00 March 13 high would alleviate overall downside pressure and allow for the 200-day moving average at 5657.74 to be reached.”
“Support below the 2-month support line at 5323.78 comes in between the mid-May low and the 55-day moving average at 5146.00/5127.52.”
“Overall upside pressure should be maintained while the price of copper remains above the next lower May low at 5060.00. Below it sits the April 21 low at 4953.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
