Commodities looks primed for a structural bull market – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe that the ongoing recovery momentum is expected to "be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market for commodities.”

Additional quotes

“10 years prior has seen a lack of investment, leaving inadequate production capacity to meet a V-shaped, vaccine-driven demand recovery.”

“Policies to address the impact of coronavirus are aimed at social need instead of financial stability - will likely create cyclically stronger, more commodity-intensive economic growth that should create the elusive cyclical upswing in demand.”

“Commodities will benefit from revaluation and relation, with a rise in government spending, particularly in the US.”