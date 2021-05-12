Commodities at a risk of ‘serious correction’ – Ark's Cathie Wood

“Deflation, rather than inflation, will likely be the dominant theme in global markets in the years ahead due to technological innovation,” which could threaten the commodities surge, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday.

Key quotes

"The scramble is more today than what we've seen in any other cycle.”

“We will have a very serious correction in commodity prices" once the global economy fully reopens.

“Yields for the benchmark 10-year Treasury will likely stay within a range between 1.5% and 3% while oil prices are unlikely to go above $70 per barrel.”

“While the investor rotation into value stocks has been "powerful," high-growth stocks remain attractive.”

"Many consider what has happened in the last 3 months to be the equivalent of the tech and telecom bust. We do not believe that this is the case in the least.”