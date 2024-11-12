There is a saying in China - "guo jin, min tui" (国进民退) — which roughly translates as "the state advances, the private sector retreats". It describes the feeling among business people in China that the years of economic reform and opening up, during which the private sector played an increasingly important role in the economy, are over, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes.
Chinese currency to struggle against the EUR and the USD
“And if you take a closer look at yesterday's credit growth figures, you might come to the same conclusion. Since 2017, China's central bank (PBoC) has not only published its own credit indicator (aggregate financing), but also the details of new government bond issues. Since then, government bonds have always accounted for around 20% of total new lending. Since 2023, however, this share has risen sharply and recently exceeded 50%.”
“And the foreign direct investment figures released at the end of last week tell a similar story. According to these figures, foreign companies withdrew more capital from the country than they invested in the third quarter. This is the second negative quarter in a row and the third among the last five, after not a single negative quarter between 2010 and mid-2023. So it is not only the Chinese private sector that is reluctant to borrow, but also foreign companies are showing less interest in investing in China.”
“The lack of private credit and foreign investment does not suggest that the Chinese economy will regain its old momentum any time soon. We will have to get used to slower growth from the Middle Kingdom. This is just one of the reasons why the Chinese currency will struggle against the euro and the US dollar in the coming months. Even without new Trump tariffs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the offered bias near 1.0600
Further US Dollar's strength keeps EUR/USD well under pressure and motivates it to approach the key 1.0600 region, where the 2024 low also sits. Looking at the Greenback, the Trump-led rally continues to fuel the uptrend to new multi-month tops.
GBP/USD revisits fresh lows in the sub1.2800 zone
Mixed results from the UK jobs report and the continuation of the upside impulse in the Greenback send GBP/USD to the area below 1.2800 the figure for the first time since mid-August.
Gold bounces off lows near $2,590
Following the early breakdown of the key $2,600 mark, prices of Gold now manages to regain some composure and reclaim the $2,600 level and beyond amidst the persistent move higher in the US Dollar and the rebound in US yields.
Bitcoin reaches new highs near $90,000, on-chain data show chances of pullback
Bitcoin hit a new all-time high (ATH) of $89,900 on Tuesday before easing to around $86,000, following a 30% surge since November 5. Technical indicators suggest the rally may be overstretched, with a potential corrective pullback ahead.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.