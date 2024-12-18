CNY: A few more thoughts on the falling yields in China – Commerzbank

After the yield on Chinese government bonds fell by around 30 basis points in the first two weeks of December, it stabilised over the course of Monday's and yesterday's trading session and is currently hovering around 1.72%. Among the major bond markets, 10-year government bond yields are lower only in Switzerland and Japan, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes.
PBoC and the banking system buys around 90% of all bonds issued
“The question naturally arises as to where the high demand for government bonds has come from recently. It is unlikely to come from abroad. In the last three months, foreign investors have been steadily selling Chinese bonds on a net basis. This makes sense. If we leave aside capital gains due to falling yields, the yield level in other bond markets is simply more attractive. Moreover, the share of foreign investors in Chinese government bonds is low. At present, around 80 trillion CNY of central and local government bonds are outstanding, of which only around 2 trillion CNY are held by foreign investors.”
“By contrast, around 80% of government bonds are held by the domestic banking sector. And here, things have started to move in recent months. While banks bought only around CNY500bn of bonds per month in net terms in the first six months, this run-rate has almost doubled to CNY835bn in the last five months. In addition, since August there has been a buyer that may be particularly insensitive to price: the central bank.”
“The central bank's purchases have contributed to the decline in the current interest rate. At least the data up to November show that the central bank is not buying government bonds instead of the banking system, but that both have recently increased their purchases. There are no government bond issuance data available for November yet, but between August and October, the central bank and the banking system bought around 90% of all bonds issued.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0500 ahead of Fed rate call
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range at around 1.0500 in on Wednesday. The pair's further upside remains capped as traders stay cautious and refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD enters a consolidation phase above 1.2700 following the earlier decline. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 2.6% in November from 2.3%, as expected. Investors gear up for the Fed's monetary policy decisions.
Gold near weekly lows ahead of Fed
Gold is practically flat near $2,650 on Wednesday after bouncing up from a one-week low it set on Tuesday. The precious metal remains on the defensive as the market braces for the outcome of the last Federal Reserve’s (Fed) meeting of the year.
Federal Reserve set for hawkish interest-rate cut as traders dial back chances of additional easing in 2025
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate by 25 bps at the last meeting of 2024. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks and the revised dot plot could provide important clues about the interest-rate outlook.
Sticky UK services inflation to come lower in 2025
Services inflation is stuck at 5% and will stay around there for the next few months. But further progress, helped by more benign annual rises in index-linked prices in April, should see ‘core services’ inflation fall materially in the spring.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.