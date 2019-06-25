CME Group FedWatch's probability of 50 bps rate cut in July drops to 35% from 43%

During an interview with Bloomberg TV, St. Louis Fed President Bullard argued against a 50 basis points rate cut in July.

"Just sitting here today, I think 50 basis points would be overdone," Bullard said. "I don't think the situation really calls for that, but I would be willing to go 25."

With the initial market reaction, the CME Group FedWatch's rate hike probability of a 50 basis points rate cuıt in July dropped to 35% from 43% on Monday, lifting the US Dollar Index to a daily high of 96.36. Although the index retreated from that level and was last seen at 96.12, it still remains on track to snap the 4-day losing streak.