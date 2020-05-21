Chinese netizens call Trump ‘Jianguo,’ meaning ‘help to construct China’ – Global Times

China’s influential news outlet, Global Times, Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin responds to US President Donald Trump’s latest tweets, berating China and accusing of attacking the world with disinformation.

Hu tweeted out: “On the contrary, Chinese netizens wish for your reelection because you can make America eccentric and thus hateful for the world. You help promote unity in China and you also make intl news as fun as comedy. Chinese netizens call you ‘Jianguo,’ meaning ‘help to construct China’.”

Market reaction

Amid downbeat market mood, the US dollar remains well bid across its main peers, with the DXY now consolidating the overnight bounce near 99.35, up 0.23% on the day.