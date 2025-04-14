"Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) data shows that weekly inventories for all base metals fell over the reporting week. Copper led the decline with stocks falling by 42,795 tonnes for a third consecutive week to 182,941 tonnes as of last Friday. This was the biggest weekly decline since April 2020, taking total inventories to the lowest since the end of January 2025."

"Speculative interest in Comex gold futures remains muted. Weekly Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data show that managed money net longs in COMEX gold decreased a third consecutive week by 38,088 lots to 138,465 lots as of 8 April. That’s the biggest weekly decline since 3 October 2023. Some of the selling could reflect meeting margin calls in other assets, given the recent volatility in broader markets."

Recent reports suggest that Chinese gold exchange-traded funds (ETF) inflows reached a fresh daily record late last week. Investors continue to rush towards the yellow metal amid intensifying trade tensions. According to Bloomberg data, inflows into China’s four major gold ETFs reached a record of nearly 3 billion yuan (US$410M) on Thursday, ING’s commodity analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey note.

