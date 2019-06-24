Chinese assistant foreign minister: G20 should ensure unity and cooperation

With the G20 now the main event around the corner, Chinese assistant foreign minister has been crossing the wires:
- The global economy is facing rising risks.
- G20 should ensure unity and cooperation.
- We will safeguard own fundamental interests.
AUD/USD trades as a proxy to the trade war noise, benefitting on prospects of progress towards a solution. On the flipside, dwindling chances of a deal will weigh on the Aussie.
