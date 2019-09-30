China’s Vice CommerceMin: China’s Vice Premier Liu to travel to US for trade negotiations

Amid renewed US-China trade tensions, China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Sunday, China's top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, will lead an upcoming 13th round of talks aimed at resolving a trade war with the United States, per Associated Press (AP),

Key Headlines:

The two sides should find a solution through equal dialogue in accordance with the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit

Wang didn't specify exact dates, but said the talks would be after China's National Day holiday, which runs through Oct. 7.

China’s Foreign Minister: China opposes hegemonism or bullying in international affairs

Trump officials weighing limits on US investors portfolio flows into China - Bloomberg

The market mood remains tepid amid fresh trade woes and UK political mess, as AUD/USD lacks the upside follow-through near 0.6770 region while USD/JPY consolidates below 108.00.