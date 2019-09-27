Trump officials weighing limits on US investors portfolio flows into China - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Trump administration officials are considering putting limits on the United States (US) investors' portfolio flows into China and delisting Chinese companies from the US stock exchanges.

With the initial market reaction, risk-off flows started to dominate the markets and Wall Street's main indexes fell into the negative territory after starting the day with gains. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.16% and 0.62% on the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was virtually unchanged.

Furthermore, the 10-year Treasury bond yield erased its recovery gains and was last down 0.2% on the day.