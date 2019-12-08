China's trade surplus narrowed to $38.73 billion in November amid sharp drop in exports

China's trade surplus narrowed to $38.73 billion in November from $42.81 billion in October, data published by China's General Administration of Customs revealed on Sunday.

Further details of the publication showed that exports in November declined by 1.1% on a yearly basis to miss the market expectation for an increase of 1% and imports rose by 0.3% following October's 6.4% decline.

One week to go until the United States hikes tariffs on Chinese imports, investors will remain focused on the US-China trade dispute. Earlier last week, US President Trump noted that a deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 election but on Thursday reiterated trade talks were "moving right along" to confuse markets.