China’s Sept Trade Balance: Surplus expands amid surging exports, both beat estimates

China's Trade Balance for September, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY433.19 billion versus CNY386.13 billion expected and CNY376.31 billion last.
The exports rose by 19.9% last month vs. 17.1% expected and 15.7% previous.
Imports increased by 10.1% vs. 22.3% expected and 23.1% prior.
In USD terms,
China reported a bigger-than-expected growth in the trade surplus, as both imports and exports bettered expectations
Trade Balance came in at +66.76B versus +47.6B expected and +58.34B previous.
Exports (YoY): +28.1% vs. +21.5% exp. and +25.6% prior.
Imports (YoY): +17.6% vs. +19.2% exp. and +33.1% last.
Additional takeaways
China Sept trade surplus with the US $42 bln vs $37.68 bln surplus in August.
China Jan-Sept trade surplus with the US at $280 bln.
FX implications
AUD/USD ignores upbeat Chinese trade figures, now keeping its rebound intact just below 0.7350. The spot loses 0.08% on the day, currently trading at 0.7341.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1550 amid dollar pullback, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1550, extending the bounce from yearly lows of 1.1524. The risk-off mood and pre-US inflation repositioning fuel correction in the dollar from yearly peaks. EUR/USD's recovery is likely to be limited amid Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence.
GBP/USD glides inside symmetrical triangle, 1.3580 support remains critical
GBP/USD edges lower on Wednesday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near 1.3650 inside the symmetrical triangle. Downside needs validation below 1.3580, MACD holds in the oversold zone.
Gold hovers near $1,760 as USD retreats from yearly highs
Gold price locks in some fresh gains above $1,760 ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the FOMC minutes. The US benchmark T-bonds yields trade lower at 1.57% with 0.53% losses, which drags the greenback from its yearly tops around 94.50.
SafeMoon awaits bullish confirmation before marching towards $0.000003
SafeMoon price has done relatively well, considering it made new all-time lows as recently as September 29th. The past few days have resulted in some sideways trading conditions, but ...
Trading US Inflation with EUR/USD: Five scenarios, market bias and levels to watch
To taper or not to taper, and by how much? Those are the questions for the Federal Reserve and for the dollar – and the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) for September can provide some answers.