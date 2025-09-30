China’s RatingDog Manufacturing PMI climbs to 51.2 in September, Services PMI drops to 52.9

China's RatingDog Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.2 in September from 50.5 in August, the latest data published by RatingDog showed on Tuesday.
The market forecast was for a 50.3 print.
China's Services PMI dropped slightly to 52.9 in September from 53 in August.
The data came in a tad lower than the market estimates of 52.3 in the reported period.
AUD/USD reaction to China’s PMI data
The Chinese proxy, the Australian Dollar (AUD), clings to minor gains following the upbeat data, with AUD/USD adding 0.05% on the day to 0.6580 as of writing.
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|0.04%
|0.11%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.03%
|0.06%
|NZD
|0.08%
|0.14%
|0.10%
|-0.06%
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|CHF
|0.02%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
