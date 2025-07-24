China’s President Xi: Current challenges facing EU do not come from China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that the current challenges facing the European Union (EU) do not come from China, adding that he hopes that the bloc will keep trade and investment markets open, according to Xinhua.
Key quotes
Current challenges facing EU do not come from China.
We need to properly handle differences and frictions.
Hopes that EU will keep trade and investment markets open.
China, EU have no fundamental conflicts of interest.
Calls on EU to provide a favourable business environment for Chinese enterprises.
Hopes that EU will respect China's core interests and major concerns.
Market reaction
At the press time, the AUD/USD pair was up 0.33% on the day to trade at 0.6624.
