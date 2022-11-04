China’s Presi. Xi: Beijing and Berlin should work together all the more in times of change

China’s President Xi Jingping said in a statement on Friday, “as big nations with influence, China and Germany should work together all the more in times of change and turmoil to make a greater contribution to world peace and development.”
Earlier on, China’s state media reported that the country’s President Xi will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
