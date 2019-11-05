China’s Pres. Xi: “We need to stand firm against protectionism, unilateralism”

China’s President XI Jinping is on the wires now, via Reuters, delivering a keynote address at the annual party meeting.
Key Quotes:
We must take more steps, work together to make the pie of the global market bigger.
We must explore new ways of international cooperation.
We need to stand firm against protectionism, unilateralism.
Need to bring down trade barriers.
Countries need to step up cooperation in innovation, remove barriers that hamper flow of knowledge, tech in innovation.
Need to tighten protection of intellectual property.
We need to uphold the core values and basic principles of the multilateral trading system.
China will open its door only wider to the world.
China will better leverage the fundamental role of domestic consumption in economic development.
China will continue to lower tariffs and institutional transaction costs.
China will continue to improve the business environment.
China will continue to lower barrier for foreign investment.
China supports necessary reforms to the WTO so that it can play a bigger role in promoting openness and development.
China will speed up negotiations on China-EU investment agreement and China-Japan-South Korea FTA.
The Aussie is seen finding some support from the PBOC MFL rate cut as well as from the upbeat comments from Xi, as it attempts a tepid bounce from four-day lows of 0.6876.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro on track to register its worst daily decline since late Sept
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while challenging the 100 DMA. This Monday, the newly appointed ECB's President, Christine Lagarde, delivered a speech.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers
Although month’s downpour portrayed noticeable weakness of the GBP/USD pair, prices stay above near-term key supports while flashing 1.2885 as the quote during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY fades an uptick to 108.80 on poor Asian PMIs
The USD/JPY pair stalled its fresh upmove near 108.80 and trimmed gains to now trade near 108.65 on dismal Asian Markit PMIs that somewhat overshadowed the renewed trade optimism while markets digest the latest comments from the US President Trump.
Gold stays above 50-day SMA amid fresh catalysts, USD rebound
The week-start pullback from multi-day high fails to defy Gold buyers’ confidence as the bullion remains above near-term key support, and is recovering while taking the bids to $1,509 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
RBA Preview: Pause in rate cuts until 2020
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to have a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday and is expected to refrain from moving rates after cutting the official rate for the third time this year last October, to a record low of 0.75%.