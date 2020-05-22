China’s Premier Li: Will implement policy package to support epidemic-hit Hubei province

Additional headlines are crossing the wires from the Chinese Premier Li Keiang, as he addresses a press conference after the National People’s Congress (NPC) concluded.

“China to implement policy package to support epidemic-hit Hubei province.”

“China will stick to its principle of 'housing is for living in, not for speculation.”

“Will implement city-specific policies to promote steady and healthy development of the real estate market.”

“China will place priorities on curbing pollution.”

“China will intensify efforts in fighting air pollution in key areas.”

“China will work to safeguard energy security and boost its energy reserve capacity.”