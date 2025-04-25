China’s Politburo: Will cut the RRR and interest rates in a timely manner

China held the Politburo meeting on Friday, with the key takeaways noted below.
- Will cut the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) and interest rates in a timely manner.
- Will maintain abundant liquidity, and strengthen support for the real economy.
- Will create new structural monetary policy tools and new policy-based financial instruments to support scientific and technological innovation, expand consumption, and stabilize foreign trade.
- Will focus on stabilizing employment, enterprises, markets and expectations.
- Necessary to increase income of low- and middle-income groups.
- Necessary to vigorously develop service consumption, and enhance the role of consumption in stimulating economic growth.
- Will set up service consumption and pension reloans.
- Will accelerate the integration of domestic and foreign trade.
- Will work with the international community to uphold multilateralism and oppose unilateral bullying.
- Will continue to make efforts to prevent and resolve risks in key areas.
- For enterprises that are greatly affected by tariffs, will increase the proportion of unemployment insurance funds to stabilize jobs.
- Strengthen agricultural production and stabilize the prices of grain and other important agricultural product.
- Necessary to continuously improve the policy toolbox for stabilizing employment and stabilizing the economy.
- Will implement established policies early.
- Introduce incremental reserve policies in a timely manner according to changes in the situation.
- Strengthen unconventional counter-cyclical adjustments, and make every effort to consolidate the fundamentals of economic development and social stability.
- Will continue to implement the policy of reducing local government arrears owed to enterprises.
Market reaction
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6400 following these headlines, down 0.08% on the day at the press time.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1350 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD extends its daily slide and trades below 1.1350 in the American session on Friday. Renewed US Dollar strength on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade war makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains under moderate selling pressure near 1.3300 despite the upbeat UK Retail Sales data for March. The pair feels the heat of the solid US Dollar rebound, aided by latest headlines hinting at a softening rhetoric in the ongoing US-China trade conflict.
Gold drops below $3,300 as market mood improves
Gold turns south following Thursday's rebound and trades below $3,300 on Friday. The move down comes amid growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade conflict after US President Trump hinted at the beginning of negotiations.
Ethereum: Accumulation addresses grab 1.11 million ETH as bullish momentum rises
Ethereum saw a 1% decline on Friday as sellers dominated exchange activity in the past 24 hours. Despite the recent selling, increased inflows into accumulation addresses and declining net taker volume show a gradual return of bullish momentum.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.