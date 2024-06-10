China’s PBOC halts gold purchases in May after 18 months of buying

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) paused gold purchases to its reserves in May, ending a massive buying spree that ran for 18 months, according to Bloomberg.
China’s central bank has been one of the biggest gold buyers for years, steadily stocking up bullion since 2022 amid rising geopolitical tensions. China held 72.80 million troy ounces of gold at the end of May, which remained constant from the end of April, the data showed. The value of China’s gold reserves increased to $170.96 billion at the end of May from $167.96 billion in April.
Market reaction
At the time of press, Gold price (XAU/USD) was up 0.12% on the day at $2,296.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts recovery toward 0.6600 on risk-reset
AUD/USD is attempting a minor recovery stint toward 0.6600 in Asian trading on Monday. Despite the recent US Dollar strength and a China holiday, the pair is drawing support from a modest improvement in risk sentiment. All eyes remain on the US CPI data and the Fed verdict due later this week.
EUR/USD stays vulnerable below 1.0800, focus shifts to EU Sentix data
EUR/USD languishes near a multi-week low below 1.0800 in the Asian session on Monday. The upbeat US NFP tempered Fed rate cut bets, continuing to underpin the US Dollar. Increasing French political uncertainty weighs on the Euro and contributes to its decline. EU Sentix data eyed.
Gold holds below $2,300 as China stops buying gold, US Dollar rebounds
Gold price trims losses near $2,295 despite the stronger US Dollar on Monday during the early Asian session. The yellow metal edges lower to one-month lows on Friday amid lower bets on US Fed rate cuts this year and bearish sentiment fueled by news indicating that China paused gold purchases in May.
Bitcoin’s 2% crash wipes $4.21 billion in OI and handicaps altcoins, what’s next?
The cryptocurrency market has been extremely sensitive to Bitcoin price moves lately. The recent crash caused altcoins to register double-digit losses. While some argue this could be a good opportunity to buy the dip, others warn of an impending sell-off.
Forecasting the Coming Week: The Fed and US CPI gather all the attention Premium
The robust prints from US Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of May helped the Greenback end the week with a humble advance against the backdrop of alternating trends of rate-cut bets by the Fed, all ahead of the release of key US inflation data and the FOMC event.