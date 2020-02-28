China’s NHC: Recovered patients of coronavirus have not been found to be infectious

Recovered patients of coronavirus have not been found to be infectious, said an official at China’s National Health Commission on Friday.
Earlier today, the Commission reported 327 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mainland China on Feb 27 vs. 433 on Feb 26. The NHC also reported 44 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 27. vs 29 on Feb.26.
Amid an improving situation in China, South Korea reported the outbreak outside the latter, as the virus spread across three continents now.
Key updates
Mexico's Health Ministry said that a man has tested positive for coronavirus in an initial test, but they're waiting for results from a 2nd test. If confirmed, it would be Mexico's 1st case and the 2nd in Latin America, per BNO Newsroom.
TASS reported Belarus Health Ministry, citing that the country reported the first case of new coronavirus.
Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement on Twitter, "The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020.
Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa and other government officials have been placed under quarantine after returning from China.
