China's NDRC: Focus on annual GDP targets gives greater policy flexibility

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting, Hu Zucai, Vice Director of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said that Beijing refrained from setting an economic growth target in its most recent five-year plan, as it allows the policymakers greater flexibility.
Key quotes
“China will set annual growth goals throughout the five-year period contingent on the circumstances, as predicting growth for the year period would be easier.”
"By not setting a specific and quantitative (five-year) growth target, we will be more proactive, active and at ease in coping with all sorts of risks, which is conducive to boost the flexibility of our development."
“It also helps to guide agencies to focus on improving the quality of efficiency of growth, instead of just numerical growth.”
"We are confident that GDP will maintain a certain level (over the next five years).”
Market reaction
USD/CNY was last seen trading at 6.5069, up 0.17% on a daily basis, having refreshed two-month tops at 6.5115 in the last hour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls back to 1.19, reversing early gains
EUR/USD erases the early US stimulus-fuelled gains and recedes to 1.1900, as the Treasury yields remain elevated. The US-Eurozone growth divergence, oil rally could bode well for the greenback. The downside will likely gather pace if the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence disappoints.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 even as UK unlock begins, eyes on BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD stays depressed near three-week low above 1.3800. The UK aims for gradual exit to lockdown, covid-led deaths drop to the lowest since October. On the other side of Atlantic, US Senate passed $1.9 trillion stimulus, boosting the Treasury yields. Bailey awaited.
Gold’s recovery stalls below key $1715 barrier amid surging yields
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its recovery above $1700, having hit nine-month lows at $1687 on Friday. US Senate passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Saturday, which helped power the recovery in gold.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).