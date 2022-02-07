China's market liquidity will remain reasonably ample – Shanghai Securities News

China will maintain reasonably ample market liquidity even though seasonal flows of money injected ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday are recouped, the official Shanghai Securities News said on Monday, citing analysts.
Key takeaways
“A large amount of cash will come back into the banking system, and a relatively big amount of treasury bonds will mature this week, replenishing liquidity.”
“In addition, the central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), will continue to use monetary policy tools such as open market operation flexibly to maintain sufficient liquidity.”
