China’s Hubei province reports 4,823 new cases of coronavirus

China’s Hubei province reports 4,823 new cases on 2nd day using the new method. Wuhan is the epicentre of the epidemic, capital of Hubei province.
- Reports 116 new deaths.
- Total confirmed cases rise to 51,986.
- Number of people in serious and critical condition 9,638, from 7,084 yesterday
- Around the globe, total 65,236 cases, 1,487 deaths.
This has given a slight lift to AUD/JPY, one of the barometers of risk apatite surrounding the situation. This may lead to a more positive close for the week in Asia. More to come...
