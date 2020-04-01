China’s gold demand drops as buyers stay away amid coronavirus-led shutdown

The nation-wide shutdown in China due to the coronavirus outbreak shunned the gold buyers away from the malls, freezing the domestic bullion market. China is the world’s biggest gold consumer, per Bloomberg.
The market’s struggles in China may present a headwind for prices, which last month topped $1,700 an ounce for the first time in seven years. Last year, Chinese consumers accounted for about a fifth of total gold demand of 4,356 tons, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).
China’s retail sales of gold, silver and jewelry plunged 41% in the first two months of the year.
Zhang Yongtao, chief executive officer of the China Gold Association, said: “Domestic demand for gold will recover very slowly. Even after processors resume production, one major issue is that there are no orders.”
“Consumers won’t return to buy gold jewelry until the pandemic ends, and Chinese investors are also unwilling to purchase gold with their deposits at the moment,” he said.
Its worth noting that gold price premiums in China “have collapsed to negative levels not observed since the Great Financial Crisis,” as noted by Citigroup Inc. The bank also said that suggests jewelry consumption could hit lows not seen in a decade or more.
Gold rebounds towards 1600 mark
At the moment, gold prices extend the Asian rebound towards the 1600 mark amid a flight to safety on rising virus pandemic fears.
XAU/USD trades at session highs of 1593.70, as the bulls jump back on the bids.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0950 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.0950 amid a risk-off mood that is favorable for the dollar. Coronavirus cases have topped 860,000 and deaths are over 42,000. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.24 amid a gloomy mood
GBP/USD is trading below 1.24, down on the day. The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 27% and global infections topped 850,000. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 47.8.
Forex Today: New quarter, same market gloom as coronavirus spreads, critical US data eyed
Investors are not tricked on April Fool’s Day and are in a gloomy mood. Asian stocks and S&P futures are down at the beginning of the second quarter after the first quarter was the worst since 2008.
Gold spikes to session tops near $1600 mark, stronger USD capping gains
Gold reversed an early dip to over one-week lows and turned higher for the day. The safe-haven precious metal benefitted from the global risk-aversion trade. Resurgent USD demand might turn out to be a key factor that might cap gains.
WTI: Mildly positive despite coronavirus-led risk aversion
WTI extends recovery gains, recently off high, amid risk-off markets following heavy API inventory build. China’s Caixin PMI followed the footsteps of official activity data in flashing upbeat marks. The Trump-Putin talk suggested the leaders are concerned over oil prices. EIA data, virus headlines in the spotlight.