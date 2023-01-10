Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their forecast for China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year to above 5.0%.
Key quotes
"If policy can remove barriers to the housing/property sectors and recovery from COVID zero then China's economic recovery should solidify starting in 2Q2 of this year."
"Project growth in GDP of 5.7% YoY in 2023."
"Fiscal and monetary policy is supportive."
"Property, tech sector regulations have been eased."
