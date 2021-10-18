China’s GDP grows 4.9% YoY in Q3 2021 vs. 5.2% expected, AUD/USD unfazed

China's annualized GDP figures for the third quarter of 2021 arrived at 4.9% vs. 5.2% expected and 7.9% previous, with the QoQ reading coming in at 0.2% vs. 0.5% expected and 1.3% last.
With regard to Retail Sales YoY, the number was 4.4% vs. 3.3% exp and 2.5% previous while Industrial Output YoY came in at 3.1% and 4.5% exp and 5.3% prior.
Meanwhile, the Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at 7.3% vs 7.9% expected and 8.9% last.
Additional details
China Jan-Sept GDP +9.8% YoY.
China Sept power generation up 4.9% y/y at 675.1 bln KWH.
Market reaction
The mixed data had a limited impact on the Australian Dollar, with the AUD/USD pair keeping its recovery mode intact from daily lows of 0.7409
The spot was last seen trading at 0.7418, still down 0.07% on the day.
