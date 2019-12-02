China’s ForeignMin: Sanctioned US NGO human rights watch for supporting violent activities in Hong Kong

Reuters is out with the latest statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, citing that Beijing has suspended the review of the request for American maritime vessels visiting Hong Kong in response to the Hong Kong law.

The Ministry added that they sanctioned US the NGO human rights watch for supporting extremist, violent activities in Hong Kong.

China's Foreign Ministry said it also suspended review of the US military aircraft requests to visit Hong Kong.

The above headlines have little to no impact on the market mood, as it remains elevated heading into Europe, with Chinese economic optimism driving the markets so far this Monday. USD/JPY consolidates near six-month tops of 109.72 while Treasury yields rally almost 2%.