China will impose visa restrictions on the US personnel with egregious behavior on Tibet, the country’s Foreign Ministry statement read on Wednesday.

Additional headlines

“China urges the US to stop going on the wrong path, will allow no foreign interference on Tibet affairs.”

“US withdrawal from who undermines international efforts will have grave implications for developing countries.”

‘US holds the key to break the stalemate on the Korean peninsula.”

‘Urges the international community to step up support for WHO.”

Market reaction

The AUD bulls remain undeterred by the escalated US-China diplomatic ties, as AUD/USD trades flat around 0.6950 so far in the European session this Wednesday.