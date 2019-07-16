China's Foreign Ministry: Misleading to suggest China needs a trade deal with the US

Responding to the US President Donald Trump's overnight tweet, China's Foreign Ministry was out with some comments, via Reuters, saying that it is misleading to suggest China needs a trade deal with the US because its economy is slowing.
EUR/USD came under fresh selling pressure in the European trading, now extending the losses below the 1.1250 level, as the US dollar makes a comeback across the board. Focus on ZEW, US data and EC President vote.
The pound was left uninspired by mixed UK employment data, leaving GBP/USD near five-day lows of 1.2457, in the wake of resurfacing no-deal Brexit fears and broad-based US dollar rebound. All eyes on Carney's speech and US data.
The USD gains some traction after Monday’s stronger-than-expected manufacturing data. Improving risk sentiment undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand and remained supportive.
Given the recent bullish momentum since late-May, the triangle might still be categorized as a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause and thus, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The US Census Bureau will release its advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services for June at 8:30 am EDT, 12:30 GMT on Tuesday July 16th. Sales to moderate but remain positive. Disposable income gains should provide spending.