China’s Foreign Minister: Concession, withdrawal will only make bully aggressive

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that concession and retreat will only make the bully more aggressive, adding that dialogue can help resolve differences.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Monday that the US government is in contact with China but that it’s up to Beijing to take the first step in de-escalating the tariff fight with the US due to the imbalance of trade between the two nations.

Key quotes

"Concession and withdrawal will only make bully aggressive."

"Dialogue can resolve differences."

"The U.S., which has long benefited enormously from free trade, is now going so far as to use tariffs as a bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from all countries."

"If one chooses to remain silent, compromise and cower, it will only make the bully want to push his luck more."

