China Customs is out with their latest monthly report on the country’s oil imports, reflecting a solid increase in imports for the commodity from Iran.

Key Details:

China imports from:

Iran yy +18.1% to 657,900 bpd

Russia yy +4.5% at 1.12m bpd

Saudi Arabia -12.9% at 1.24mbpd

Iraq +12.2% at 788,830 bpd

Angola -31.9% at 849,030 bpd