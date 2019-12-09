China's exports to US dropped 23% in November

China's exports or outbound shipments to the US fell by 23% in November to register its fourth straight monthly decline and the worst monthly drop since February.
Meanwhile, imports of American goods declined by 2.8%, giving China a trade surplus of $24.6 billion with the US.
The slide in China's exports to the US comes during the 17-month long trade war between the US and China.
As a result, President Trump may feel emboldened to take more aggressive steps against China. Its worth noting that a tariff spike on $160 billion of Chinese goods is scheduled for next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY on the back foot around 108.60 post-upbeat Japan Q3 GDP
USD/JPY keeps its range around 108.60, as the yen bulls look to take advantage of upbeat Japanese Q3 data. Further, negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures weigh down on the spot.
AUD/USD soaking-up upbeat trade sentiment, weighed by post-NFP USD
AUD/USD weighed down by a resurgence in the US dollar following NFP surprise. Positive trade-deal noise supports demand for the AUD. The pair would need to break above 0.6865 or below the 0.6800 figure to attract speculative interest.
Chart of the week: GBP/USD targets closes above critical 1.3160/90 on UK election week
UK elections in focus and GBP will be a major head-turner for the week ahead. With Tories leading weekend polls, the technical levels will come into play. Bulls will look for a crucial close above the 5 yr downtrend resistance area between 1.3160/90.
Gold: Sidelined after biggest daily decline in four weeks
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having registered its biggest single-day decline in four weeks on Friday. China's data may embolden President Trump to take more aggressive measures.
GBP/USD: 5-day MA support may be put to test
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3145, representing a 0.10% gain on the day. The pair fell 0.19% on Friday, snapping the five-day winning streak. Friday's drop also validated the overbought or above-70 reading on the 14-day RSI.