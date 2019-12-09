China's exports to US dropped 23% in November

China's exports or outbound shipments to the US fell by 23% in November to register its fourth straight monthly decline and the worst monthly drop since February.

Meanwhile, imports of American goods declined by 2.8%, giving China a trade surplus of $24.6 billion with the US.

The slide in China's exports to the US comes during the 17-month long trade war between the US and China.

As a result, President Trump may feel emboldened to take more aggressive steps against China. Its worth noting that a tariff spike on $160 billion of Chinese goods is scheduled for next week.