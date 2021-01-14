China's Trade Balance for December, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY517 billion versus CNY507.10 billion last.

The December exports came in at +10.9% vs.+14.9% last while imports arrived at -0.2% vs. -0.8% prior.

Additional points

China’s 2020 yuan-denominated exports +4% YoY. China’s 2020 yuan-denominated imports -0.7% YoY. China’s 2020 trade balance CNY3.7 trillion.

AUD/USD reaction

The aussie dollar jumped a few pips on the upbeat Chinese trade data, which suggests robust signs of an economic turnaround.

AUD/USD was last seen trading at 0.7753, nearly daily highs, up 0.27% on the day.