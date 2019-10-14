China's Customs Spokesman: Exports to the US down 6% in Jan-Sep - Reuters

Stable domestic growth provided strong cushion for China to counter its external challenges. Trade development in future still complicated and severe. Full-year trade will maintain the trend of being overall stable. China exports to US Down -6% y/y in Jan-sept, imports from US -22.5% in yuan terms. China's exports to US -10.7% in USD terms during Jan-sept. Trade frictions with the US Brought some pressure to china's trade. Jan-sept imports from the US down -26.4% y/y in USD terms. Latest China-US trade talks had a favourable outcome in some areas. China and US Talked about future consultation plans and agreed to work on reaching a final deal. Believes this will be conducive to the expansion of China-US trade.

