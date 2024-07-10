China’s CPI inflation softens to 0.2% YoY in June vs. 0.4% expected

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at an annual pace of 0.2% in June, compared to a 0.3% increase in May. The market forecast was for a 0.4% growth in the reported period.
Chinese CPI inflation came in at -0.2% MoM in June versus May’s 0.1% decline, worse than the -0.1% expected.
China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 0.8% YoY in June, as against the previous drop of 1.4%. The data matched the market expectations of -0.8%.
Market reaction to China’s inflation data
AUD/USD is little affected by the mixed Chinese inflation data, losing 0.04% on the day to trade near 0.6635, as of writing.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD extends slide below 0.6100 on RBNZ's dovish hold
NZD/USD has come under intense selling pressure, dropping below 0.6100 after the RBNZ left the key interest rate unchanged but made a dovish tweak on the inflation outlook in the policy statement. The focus shifts to day 2 of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
AUD/USD stays pressured below 0.6750 after China's inflation data
AUD/USD is trading on the back foot below 0.6750, following mixed Chinese inflation data. The Aussie holds lower ground against the US Dollar, which remains underpinned by cautious remarks, delivered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday.
Gold price attracts some buyers ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s second testimony
The Gold price trades with mild gains on Wednesday during the early Asian session. The growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve is likely to start cutting rates as early as September continues to support the non-yielding metal.
BONK, BRETT and MOG rally over 10%, SHIB posts slight gains
BONK, BRETT, and MOG were outliers among top meme coins on Tuesday after rallying more than 10% in the past 24 hours. Their move has seen them flip other tokens to climb the standings among top cryptocurrencies.
Powell pushes back on rate cut bets
The Fed Chair shook things up a bit in his Tuesday testimony after pushing back on rate cut timing and warning against premature easing. This all but takes July rate cut prospects off the table, with September now seen as the earliest date for the next rate cut.